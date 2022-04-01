Zacks: Analysts Anticipate i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) to Announce $0.34 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating) to post $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for i3 Verticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the lowest is $0.32. i3 Verticals reported earnings of $0.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that i3 Verticals will report full-year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.49. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $1.73. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow i3 Verticals.
i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $73.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.43 million. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 7.03% and a negative net margin of 2.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,520,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,663,000 after purchasing an additional 96,569 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in i3 Verticals by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,082,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,676,000 after buying an additional 315,358 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in i3 Verticals by 5.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 830,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,103,000 after buying an additional 45,407 shares during the period. Crosslink Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in i3 Verticals by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. now owns 559,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,746,000 after buying an additional 207,788 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in i3 Verticals by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 544,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,400,000 after buying an additional 223,163 shares during the period. 61.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
IIIV traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.86. The stock had a trading volume of 110,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,554. The stock has a market cap of $899.38 million, a PE ratio of -89.87, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. i3 Verticals has a one year low of $17.80 and a one year high of $34.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.16 and a 200-day moving average of $23.84.
About i3 Verticals (Get Rating)
i3 Verticals, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated payment and software solutions to small-and medium-sized businesses and organizations in strategic vertical markets. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Proprietary Software & Payments, and Others.
