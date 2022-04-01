Zacks: Analysts Anticipate i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) to Announce $0.34 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating) to post $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for i3 Verticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the lowest is $0.32. i3 Verticals reported earnings of $0.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that i3 Verticals will report full-year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.49. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $1.73. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow i3 Verticals.

Get i3 Verticals alerts:

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $73.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.43 million. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 7.03% and a negative net margin of 2.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on IIIV. BTIG Research reduced their target price on i3 Verticals from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on i3 Verticals from $24.50 to $26.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet raised i3 Verticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised i3 Verticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, i3 Verticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.90.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,520,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,663,000 after purchasing an additional 96,569 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in i3 Verticals by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,082,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,676,000 after buying an additional 315,358 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in i3 Verticals by 5.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 830,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,103,000 after buying an additional 45,407 shares during the period. Crosslink Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in i3 Verticals by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. now owns 559,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,746,000 after buying an additional 207,788 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in i3 Verticals by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 544,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,400,000 after buying an additional 223,163 shares during the period. 61.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IIIV traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.86. The stock had a trading volume of 110,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,554. The stock has a market cap of $899.38 million, a PE ratio of -89.87, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. i3 Verticals has a one year low of $17.80 and a one year high of $34.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.16 and a 200-day moving average of $23.84.

About i3 Verticals (Get Rating)

i3 Verticals, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated payment and software solutions to small-and medium-sized businesses and organizations in strategic vertical markets. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Proprietary Software & Payments, and Others.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on i3 Verticals (IIIV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for i3 Verticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i3 Verticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.