Zacks: Analysts Expect FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.82 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.82) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for FibroGen’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.39) and the lowest is ($1.01). FibroGen posted earnings of ($0.78) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FibroGen will report full year earnings of ($3.17) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.18) to ($1.44). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.84) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.39) to ($0.76). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for FibroGen.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.79). FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 93.23% and a negative net margin of 123.25%. The firm had revenue of $16.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.64) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 74.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

FGEN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FibroGen in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on FibroGen from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FibroGen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FibroGen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.43.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of FibroGen by 235.9% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,732,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621,494 shares during the period. Soleus Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of FibroGen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,862,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of FibroGen by 430.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,335,805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084,016 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of FibroGen by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,317,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,536 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FibroGen by 1,326.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 717,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,331,000 after acquiring an additional 667,027 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

FGEN stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.02. The company had a trading volume of 496,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,599. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.02. FibroGen has a 1-year low of $9.88 and a 1-year high of $36.13.

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases, which has completed Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States, Europe, China, and Japan; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

