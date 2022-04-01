Zacks: Analysts Expect Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) to Announce -$0.08 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Health Catalyst’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the lowest is ($0.16). Health Catalyst posted earnings of ($0.06) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Health Catalyst will report full-year earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.12) to $0.02. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.07) to $0.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Health Catalyst.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 21.30% and a negative net margin of 63.33%. The firm had revenue of $64.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.41) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Health Catalyst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Health Catalyst from $62.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Health Catalyst from $66.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Health Catalyst in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Health Catalyst has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.69.

Shares of HCAT stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.13. The stock had a trading volume of 403,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,886. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.42. The company has a quick ratio of 5.46, a current ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Health Catalyst has a one year low of $20.39 and a one year high of $59.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 0.90.

In related news, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 2,039 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.08, for a total transaction of $42,982.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Paul Horstmeier sold 10,750 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.78, for a total value of $395,385.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,979 shares of company stock valued at $1,633,434 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,699,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,189,000 after purchasing an additional 23,211 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,392,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,391,000 after purchasing an additional 275,700 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,124,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,808,000 after purchasing an additional 936,784 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 38.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,217,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,898,000 after purchasing an additional 340,087 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,113,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,115,000 after purchasing an additional 40,825 shares during the period.

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was formerly known as HQC Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Health Catalyst, Inc in March 2017.

