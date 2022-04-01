Zacks: Analysts Expect Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $32.80 Million

Analysts predict that Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) will post $32.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Stronghold Digital Mining’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $26.09 million to $39.50 million. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Stronghold Digital Mining will report full year sales of $192.27 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $184.74 million to $199.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $321.49 million, with estimates ranging from $282.60 million to $360.37 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Stronghold Digital Mining.

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.55).

SDIG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on Stronghold Digital Mining from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. B. Riley cut their target price on Stronghold Digital Mining from $43.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Stronghold Digital Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Compass Point increased their target price on Stronghold Digital Mining from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hound Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining during the fourth quarter worth about $20,748,000. Miller Value Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining during the fourth quarter worth about $8,936,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining during the fourth quarter worth about $7,904,000. Lonestar Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining during the fourth quarter worth about $7,402,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining during the fourth quarter worth about $6,593,000. 10.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SDIG stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.65. 1,801,113 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 843,905. Stronghold Digital Mining has a fifty-two week low of $5.41 and a fifty-two week high of $35.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.04.

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc, a crypto asset mining company, focuses on mining Bitcoin in the United States. It also operates coal refuse power generation facility. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

