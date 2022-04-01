Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) to Post $1.30 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.30 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Sun Communities’ earnings. Sun Communities posted earnings of $1.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sun Communities will report full year earnings of $7.19 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $7.86 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sun Communities.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.14). Sun Communities had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 5.55%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SUI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sun Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Sun Communities from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered Sun Communities from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.25.

Shares of SUI stock traded up $4.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $179.75. The company had a trading volume of 9,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,982. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. Sun Communities has a twelve month low of $148.41 and a twelve month high of $211.79. The company has a market capitalization of $20.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This is an increase from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

In other Sun Communities news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 500 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.63, for a total transaction of $88,815.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 1,126.7% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 219.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sun Communities Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sun Communities (SUI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.