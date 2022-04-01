Zacks: Brokerages Expect Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Will Post Earnings of $1.07 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $1.07 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Apollo Global Management’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.23 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.00. Apollo Global Management reported earnings of $0.66 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Apollo Global Management will report full-year earnings of $5.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.62 to $5.94. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.19 to $6.86. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Apollo Global Management.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.02). Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 30.89% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The firm had revenue of $597.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Apollo Global Management’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

APO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.56.

In related news, Director A B. Krongard bought 1,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $67.23 per share, with a total value of $92,441.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Apollo Global Management by 4.7% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,341,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,611,000 after purchasing an additional 60,409 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 5.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 744,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,872,000 after purchasing an additional 36,979 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the third quarter worth $272,000. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 0.5% in the third quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 3,155,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,357,000 after acquiring an additional 16,087 shares during the period.

NYSE:APO opened at $61.99 on Friday. Apollo Global Management has a one year low of $45.45 and a one year high of $81.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 21.53%.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile (Get Rating)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

