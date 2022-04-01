Zacks: Brokerages Expect National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $70.20 Million

Brokerages expect that National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) will post sales of $70.20 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for National Health Investors’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $67.30 million to $73.10 million. National Health Investors posted sales of $80.89 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that National Health Investors will report full-year sales of $301.93 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $276.00 million to $327.86 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $344.62 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow National Health Investors.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.91). National Health Investors had a net margin of 37.43% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $69.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

NHI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded National Health Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on National Health Investors in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on National Health Investors in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.75.

Shares of NHI stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $59.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,416. National Health Investors has a 12 month low of $50.88 and a 12 month high of $76.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 18.70 and a quick ratio of 18.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.28. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.07%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 147.54%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 4.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 190,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,216,000 after buying an additional 7,454 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of National Health Investors by 99.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 166,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,016,000 after purchasing an additional 82,985 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the third quarter valued at $364,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the third quarter valued at $858,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the third quarter valued at $734,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

