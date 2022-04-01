Zacks: Brokerages Expect Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.75 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) to report sales of $3.75 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Fifteen analysts have made estimates for Synchrony Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.61 billion to $3.91 billion. Synchrony Financial reported sales of $3.44 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will report full year sales of $15.19 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.75 billion to $15.63 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $16.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.84 billion to $17.94 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Synchrony Financial.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.01. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 30.77% and a net margin of 27.27%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $55.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Stephens dropped their target price on Synchrony Financial from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Synchrony Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.16.

Shares of Synchrony Financial stock traded down $0.92 on Tuesday, hitting $34.81. The company had a trading volume of 5,716,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,088,626. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.65. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $33.76 and a 1 year high of $52.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.21 and a 200-day moving average of $45.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, December 15th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 12.01%.

In other news, insider David P. Melito sold 9,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total transaction of $430,613.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 1,219.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 143.1% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

