Zacks: Brokerages Expect Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) to Announce $0.51 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.51 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Verint Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.57. Verint Systems posted earnings per share of $0.44 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Verint Systems will report full year earnings of $2.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $2.56. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.95. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Verint Systems.

Get Verint Systems alerts:

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. Verint Systems had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 13.75%. The company had revenue of $234.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verint Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Verint Systems in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Verint Systems from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.00.

In related news, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 4,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total transaction of $246,545.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Peter Fante sold 4,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.93, for a total value of $229,239.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Verint Systems by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,891 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Verint Systems by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 18,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,805,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 12,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Verint Systems by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 18,938 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter.

VRNT stock traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.47. 5,459 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 469,828. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.43. Verint Systems has a 1-year low of $41.46 and a 1-year high of $54.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.24. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -198.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.85.

Verint Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Self-Service, which connects customers and employees with information, resources, and support; Case Management that helps employees to improve efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction; and Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Verint Systems (VRNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.