Zacks: Brokerages Expect WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) to Post $0.21 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) will announce $0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for WillScot Mobile Mini’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.23. WillScot Mobile Mini reported earnings of $0.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini will report full year earnings of $1.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.30. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.61. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover WillScot Mobile Mini.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $517.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. WillScot Mobile Mini’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays raised shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.38.

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, EVP Christopher J. Miner sold 133,056 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total value of $4,900,452.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rebecca L. Owen acquired 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.34 per share, for a total transaction of $201,285.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 23.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 98.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WSC traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $39.13. 1,399,291 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,642,308. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.34 and its 200 day moving average is $36.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.75. WillScot Mobile Mini has a one year low of $26.15 and a one year high of $42.00.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, education, energy and natural resources, government, and other end markets.

