Zacks Investment Research Downgrades CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “CIM Commercial Trust Corporation is a real estate investment trust which principally acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office investments located primarily in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area. CIM Commercial Trust Corporation is operated by CIM Group, a vertically integrated, owner and operator of real assets with multi-disciplinary which includes in-house research, acquisition, credit analysis, development, finance, leasing and property management capabilities and its affiliates. CIM Commercial Trust Corporation is based in Dallas, United States. “
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CIM Commercial Trust in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. They issued a hold rating for the company.
CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). CIM Commercial Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.50% and a negative net margin of 0.93%. Research analysts anticipate that CIM Commercial Trust will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, March 19th will be given a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This is a positive change from CIM Commercial Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. CIM Commercial Trust’s payout ratio is currently -29.31%.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in CIM Commercial Trust by 223.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in CIM Commercial Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in CIM Commercial Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of CIM Commercial Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.39% of the company’s stock.
CIM Commercial Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
CIM Commercial Trust Corp. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and operation of Class A and office assets. It operates through the following segments: Office, Hotel, and Lending. The Office segment consists of rental of office space and other tenant services, including tenant reimbursements, parking, and storage space rental.
