Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) to Sell

Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cytek Biosciences Inc provides cell analysis solutions. The company developed high-resolution, high-content and high-sensitivity cell analysis technology called Full Spectrum Profiling. Cytek Biosciences Inc is based in FREMONT, Calif. “

Get Cytek Biosciences alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CTKB. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Cytek Biosciences from $27.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Cytek Biosciences from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CTKB opened at $10.78 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.88. Cytek Biosciences has a 1 year low of $9.71 and a 1 year high of $28.70.

Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $38.89 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cytek Biosciences will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cytek Biosciences news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 342,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.35 per share, with a total value of $4,225,466.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Wenbin Jiang sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total transaction of $288,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 2,168,400 shares of company stock valued at $28,646,518 and sold 100,000 shares valued at $1,344,800.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTKB. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Cytek Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cytek Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Cytek Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 2,465.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 5,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Cytek Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $104,000. 25.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cytek Biosciences (Get Rating)

Cytek Biosciences, Inc, a cell analysis solutions company, provides cell analysis tools that facilitates scientific advances in biomedical research and clinical applications. It offers aurora and northern lights systems, which are spectrum flow cytometers that delivers cell analysis by utilizing the fluorescence signatures from multiple lasers to distinguish fluorescent tags on single cells; and aurora cell sorter system, which leverages full spectrum profiling technology to further broaden potential applications across cell analysis.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cytek Biosciences (CTKB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cytek Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytek Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.