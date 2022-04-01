Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) to Sell

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Monro Muffler Brake, Inc. is a chain of 1,118 Company-operated stores, 114 franchised locations, five wholesale locations, two retread facilities and 14 dealer-operated stores providing automotive undercar repair and tire sales and services. Monro Muffler Brake operates a chain of stores providing automotive undercar repair and tire services in the United States, operating under the brand names of Monro Muffler Brake and Service, Speedy Auto Service by Monro, Kimmel Tires – Auto Service and Tread Quarters Discount Tires. Monro began to diversify into a full line of undercar repair services. The Company has experienced significant growth in recent years through acquisitions and, to a lesser extent, the opening of new construction stores. “

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MNRO. TheStreet downgraded Monro from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Monro from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Monro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th.

Shares of Monro stock opened at $44.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.33 and a 200 day moving average of $54.37. Monro has a 52 week low of $42.84 and a 52 week high of $72.67.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $341.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.90 million. Monro had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 9.04%. Monro’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Monro will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael T. Broderick bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.85 per share, with a total value of $122,125.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monro in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Monro by 21.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,136 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Monro by 22.5% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,897 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Monro in the third quarter worth $119,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in shares of Monro by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,745 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter.

About Monro

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services; routine maintenance services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

