Zacks Investment Research Lowers Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $23.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Allscripts’ year-over-year uptick in the top and bottom lines, and a surge in total bookings in fourth-quarter 2021 are impressive. Revenues from both arms also rose in the quarter, which is encouraging. The launch of Guided Scheduling is also promising. Continued innovations auger well. The expansion of margins is another positive. New alliances and continued innovation bode well. Solid prospects in the Sunrise EHR platform raises our optimism on the stock. A strong solvency position is an added plus. Allscripts’ results in fourth quarter were better than expected. Over the past six months, Allscripts has outperformed the industry. Yet, healthcare regulatory changes and consolidation in the healthcare industry are threats to Allscripts’ business. Forex woes, integration risks and stiff competition persist.”

Get Allscripts Healthcare Solutions alerts:

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.50.

MDRX stock opened at $22.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a 1-year low of $13.05 and a 1-year high of $22.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.95.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.47. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $391.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Allscripts Healthcare Solutions news, CFO Richard J. Poulton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total value of $208,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.87, for a total transaction of $1,312,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MDRX. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 110.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 79,028 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 41,492 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 473,626 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,767,000 after acquiring an additional 9,512 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 143.0% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 165,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 97,500 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 166,109 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 22,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Research & Management Inc. raised its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 87,067 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,164,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the period. 96.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (MDRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.