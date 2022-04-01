Zacks Investment Research Lowers Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Core Scientific Holding Co. provides customizable infrastructure and software solutions to customers for blockchain hosting and digital asset mining. Core Scientific Holding Co., formerly known as Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp., is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CORZ. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Core Scientific from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Core Scientific in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price target for the company.

Shares of CORZ opened at 8.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of 8.64. Core Scientific has a fifty-two week low of 5.82 and a fifty-two week high of 14.98.

