Zacks Investment Research Lowers Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cortexyme Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on providing disease-modifying therapeutics to treat Alzheimer’s and other degenerative diseases. The company’s drug candidate consists of COR388 which is in clinical stage. Cortexyme Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Get Cortexyme alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on CRTX. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Cortexyme from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Cortexyme from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Cortexyme from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Cortexyme from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.54.

Shares of Cortexyme stock opened at $6.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.60 million, a PE ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.50 and its 200 day moving average is $24.86. Cortexyme has a 1 year low of $3.79 and a 1 year high of $121.98.

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.13). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cortexyme will post -2.44 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EPIQ Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cortexyme by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 4,269,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,876,000 after purchasing an additional 315,514 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Cortexyme by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,486,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $319,618,000 after purchasing an additional 159,593 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cortexyme by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,396,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,630,000 after purchasing an additional 71,922 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cortexyme by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 329,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,233,000 after acquiring an additional 28,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Cortexyme by 472.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 224,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after acquiring an additional 284,598 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.22% of the company’s stock.

About Cortexyme (Get Rating)

Cortexyme, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for Alzheimer's and other degenerative diseases. Its lead drug candidate is atuzaginstat (COR388), an orally administered brain-penetrating small molecule gingipain inhibitor, which is in Phase II/III clinical trial for use in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as for the treatment of oral squamous cell carcinoma, periodontitis, and coronavirus infection.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cortexyme (CRTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cortexyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cortexyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.