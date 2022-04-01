Zacks Investment Research Lowers Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH) to Sell

Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Latch Inc. is a maker of the full-building enterprise software-as-a-service platform LatchOS. Latch Inc., formerly known as TS Innovation Acquisitions Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Get Latch alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on LTCH. Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of Latch in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Latch in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.50 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Latch in a report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Latch from $8.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Imperial Capital downgraded shares of Latch from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:LTCH opened at $4.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.59. Latch has a fifty-two week low of $3.30 and a fifty-two week high of $14.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Latch in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Latch in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Latch by 435.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 4,151 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Latch by 151.9% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 3,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Latch in the third quarter valued at $125,000. 45.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Latch Company Profile (Get Rating)

Latch, Inc operates as an enterprise technology company in the United States and Canada. The company offers LatchOS, an operating system that extends smart access, delivery and guest management, smart home and sensors, connectivity, and personalization and services. Its software products include Latch Resident Mobile Applications, Latch Manager Web, and the Latch Manager Mobile Applications.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Latch (LTCH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Latch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Latch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.