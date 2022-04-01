Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) to Buy

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $14.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.34% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A., together with its subsidiaries, is engaged in provision of real estate mortgage portfolio management and related technology products, as well as asset recovery and customer relationship management services. The Company has three segments: Mortgage Services, Financial Services and Technology Products. Mortgage Services provides valuation, real estate sales, default processing services, property inspection and preservation services, homeowner outreach, closing and title services and knowledge process outsourcing services. Financial Services comprises the Company’s asset recovery management and customer relationship management offerings to the financial services, consumer products, telecommunications and utilities industries. Technology Products is engaged in the design, development and delivery of technology products and services to the mortgage industry. “

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th.

Shares of ASPS stock opened at $11.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.52 million, a PE ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 1.54. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a 1-year low of $5.61 and a 1-year high of $14.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.43 and a 200 day moving average of $11.60.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $36.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Altisource Portfolio Solutions will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Altisource Portfolio Solutions news, CEO William B. Shepro acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.85 per share, for a total transaction of $49,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 32.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,314,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $827,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 74,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 6,451 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 854.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.78% of the company’s stock.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA engages in the provision of services and technology for the mortgage and real estate industries. The firm offers field services such as property preservation and inspection services and vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform. It also provides marketplace platforms including Hubzu, online real estate auction platform; and Equator, a SaaS-based technology to manage real estate owned, short sales, foreclosure, bankruptcy, and eviction processes.

