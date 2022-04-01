Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) to Hold

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation is a residential real estate finance company that acquires, invests in and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation is based in United States. “

CHMI stock opened at $7.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $140.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.38 and a beta of 1.15. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a 12 month low of $6.93 and a 12 month high of $10.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.46.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment ( NYSE:CHMI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a net margin of 51.61% and a return on equity of 16.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concorde Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 93,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 168,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,392,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 54,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 2,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 53,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 2,813 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.73% of the company’s stock.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp. is a real estate finance company, which acquires, invests in and manages a portfolio of excess mortgage servicing rights. The company operates through the following segments: Investments in RMBS, Investments in Servicing Related Assets and All Other segment. It also invests in agency residential mortgage backed securities, prime jumbo mortgage loans and other residential mortgage assets.

