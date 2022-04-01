Zacks Investment Research Upgrades LG Display (NYSE:LPL) to “Hold”

LG Display (NYSE:LPL – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LG Display Co., Ltd., formerly known as LG Philips LCD Co., Ltd., primarily manufactures and sells thin film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) panels. The Company supplies its products to original equipment manufacturers and multinational corporations. LG Display offers TFT-LCD panels in a range of sizes and specifications primarily for use in televisions, notebook computers, and desktop monitors, as well as for handheld application products, such as mobile phones; and medium and large size panels for industrial and other applications, including entertainment systems, portable navigation devices, e-paper, digital photo displays, and medical diagnostic equipment. LG Display Co., Ltd. is based in Seoul, the Republic of Korea. “

Separately, CLSA raised shares of LG Display from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

Shares of LPL stock opened at $8.26 on Wednesday. LG Display has a 52-week low of $7.25 and a 52-week high of $12.31. The stock has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.07 and a 200-day moving average of $8.61.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The electronics maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.42). LG Display had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LG Display will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in LG Display by 3,313.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 191,106 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 185,508 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in LG Display by 251.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 898,585 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,144,000 after acquiring an additional 642,597 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in LG Display by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 32,837 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 6,349 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in LG Display during the 3rd quarter worth about $342,000. Finally, PDS Planning Inc grew its holdings in LG Display by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 18,165 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 7,566 shares during the last quarter. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of thin film transistor and organic light-emitting diode display (OLED) products. Its products include television, commercial, monitor, notebook, mobile, auto, and OLED display. The company was founded on February 28, 1985 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

