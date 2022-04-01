Zanite Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZNTE) Shares Purchased by OTA Financial Group L.P.

OTA Financial Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Zanite Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZNTE – Get Rating) by 136.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 93,085 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,725 shares during the quarter. Zanite Acquisition accounts for approximately 0.6% of OTA Financial Group L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. OTA Financial Group L.P.’s holdings in Zanite Acquisition were worth $947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ZNTE. Beryl Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Zanite Acquisition by 327.5% during the 3rd quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 1,755,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344,731 shares during the period. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of Zanite Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,988,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Zanite Acquisition by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,479,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,954,000 after buying an additional 297,800 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zanite Acquisition by 380.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 315,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Context Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Zanite Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,081,000. 65.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ZNTE stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.26. The company had a trading volume of 118,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,422. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.17. Zanite Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.94 and a one year high of $10.27.

Zanite Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the aviation, aerospace and defense, urban mobility, and emerging technology industries.

