Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 795,300 shares, a growth of 34.5% from the February 28th total of 591,200 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 456,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $464.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $535.00 price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $547.33.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Shares of ZBRA stock opened at $413.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.63. Zebra Technologies has a twelve month low of $375.63 and a twelve month high of $615.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $436.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $517.88.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.93 by $0.28. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 34.15% and a net margin of 14.88%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Zebra Technologies will post 18.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZBRA. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 232.0% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 45,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,220,000 after buying an additional 31,482 shares during the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,464,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 51.2% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 31.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 426,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $220,065,000 after acquiring an additional 101,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 26.7% in the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 49,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,326,000 after purchasing an additional 10,354 shares during the last quarter. 84.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zebra Technologies (Get Rating)

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of automatic identification and data capture products. The firm products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.