Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Insider Errol G. Samuelson Sells 2,977 Shares

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 2,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.28, for a total value of $164,568.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
NASDAQ:Z opened at $49.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.70 and a beta of 1.37. Zillow Group, Inc. has a one year low of $44.80 and a one year high of $147.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Zillow Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zillow Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.00.
Zillow Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.
