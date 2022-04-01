Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on ZBH. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $145.00 to $128.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. UBS Group lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $172.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set an underperform rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $124.00 to $111.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $145.80.

Shares of NYSE:ZBH opened at $127.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Zimmer Biomet has a fifty-two week low of $108.47 and a fifty-two week high of $180.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.46. The company has a market cap of $26.75 billion, a PE ratio of 67.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.20.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet will post 6.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 28th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.53%.

In related news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 35,149 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.97, for a total value of $4,287,123.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at $284,000. Humankind Investments LLC increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 2,463 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth about $256,611,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 336.3% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 55,609 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,065,000 after acquiring an additional 42,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. 89.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

