ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV) Shares Gap Up to $22.69

ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.69, but opened at $23.40. ZimVie shares last traded at $23.40, with a volume of 2 shares.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim began coverage on ZimVie in a report on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of ZimVie in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

ZimVie Inc involved in the Dental and Spine markets which develops, manufactures and delivers a portfolio of products and solutions designed to treat Spine pathologies and support Dental tooth replacement and restoration procedures. ZimVie Inc is headquartered in Westminster, Colorado.

