Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley downgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Compass Point raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.63.

ZION stock opened at $65.56 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.52. The company has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.30. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52-week low of $47.06 and a 52-week high of $75.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 38.01% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The firm had revenue of $743.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, January 28th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to purchase up to 0.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.45%.

In related news, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 3,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.63, for a total transaction of $213,938.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP A Scott Anderson sold 30,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total transaction of $2,206,010.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,899 shares of company stock worth $3,623,797. 1.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 361.5% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 961.5% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Group Asset Management LLC raised its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 109.4% in the fourth quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

