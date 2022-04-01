Zurich Insurance Group AG (VTX:ZURN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Zurich Insurance Group AG (VTX:ZURN – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “N/A” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is CHF 477.08.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ZURN shares. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 500 price objective on Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 480 price target on Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 500 price target on Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 415 price target on Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, HSBC set a CHF 492 price target on Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, January 17th.

Zurich Insurance Group has a 12-month low of CHF 262.10 and a 12-month high of CHF 321.80.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses.

