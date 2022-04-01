Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY) Shares Sold by ARK Investment Management LLC

ARK Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,252,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 530,105 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Zymergen were worth $21,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Windsor Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Zymergen in the fourth quarter worth $142,000. Integral Health Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zymergen in the third quarter worth about $2,107,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zymergen in the third quarter worth about $128,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Zymergen by 28.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,506,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,842,000 after acquiring an additional 336,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson & Johnson acquired a new position in shares of Zymergen in the third quarter worth about $218,000. 48.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ZY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Zymergen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, January 8th. HSBC upgraded Zymergen from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Zymergen from $13.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Zymergen from $10.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Zymergen in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.18.

In related news, CTO Aaron Kimball sold 25,000 shares of Zymergen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total value of $126,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Zachariah Serber sold 21,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.76, for a total transaction of $103,434.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 114,459 shares of company stock worth $567,114 over the last ninety days.

Shares of NASDAQ ZY opened at $2.89 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.55. Zymergen Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.77 and a 1 year high of $52.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.94 million and a P/E ratio of -0.30.

Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.03. Zymergen had a negative net margin of 2,160.81% and a negative return on equity of 451.58%. On average, research analysts forecast that Zymergen Inc. will post -2.78 EPS for the current year.

Zymergen Inc design, develop, and commercialize microbes, molecules, and materials. It offers an automation solution comprising reconfigurable automation carts, a modular hardware building blocks that allow for assembly of work cells customized for the particular needs of a lab; and automation control software, a cloud-based software used to control integrated automation systems.

