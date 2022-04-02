-$0.26 Earnings Per Share Expected for AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) will announce ($0.26) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for AtriCure’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.40). AtriCure posted earnings of ($0.38) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AtriCure will report full-year earnings of ($0.93) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.22) to ($0.64). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.87) to ($0.33). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover AtriCure.

Get AtriCure alerts:

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical device company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.04). AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 18.30%. The company had revenue of $73.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on ATRC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of AtriCure from $120.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AtriCure in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on AtriCure from $120.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of AtriCure in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.27.

In other news, insider Tonya Austin sold 2,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total transaction of $179,753.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 8,244 shares of company stock worth $557,029 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATRC. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AtriCure by 1,351.4% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 508 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of AtriCure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in AtriCure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,496 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,341 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ATRC traded up $0.34 on Friday, hitting $66.01. 179,824 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,264. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 61.69 and a beta of 1.12. AtriCure has a 12 month low of $56.84 and a 12 month high of $89.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.54 and a 200-day moving average of $69.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

AtriCure Company Profile (Get Rating)

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AtriCure (ATRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.