$0.31 EPS Expected for Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.29 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Chuy’s’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.33. Chuy’s posted earnings per share of $0.42 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 31%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chuy’s will report full year earnings of $1.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.83. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Chuy’s.

Get Chuy's alerts:

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. Chuy’s had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The company had revenue of $98.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CHUY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Chuy’s in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Benchmark upgraded Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Chuy’s from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chuy’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.43.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 1.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 18,349 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 6.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 6.7% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Chuy’s by 1.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Chuy’s by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,712 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. 97.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Chuy’s stock traded down $0.45 on Friday, reaching $26.55. 160,728 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,886. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.73 and its 200-day moving average is $29.34. Chuy’s has a one year low of $22.60 and a one year high of $49.99. The firm has a market cap of $504.21 million, a PE ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 1.93.

About Chuy’s (Get Rating)

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. As of December 26, 2021, it operated 96 restaurants in 17 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chuy’s (CHUY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Chuy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chuy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.