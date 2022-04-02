-$0.39 EPS Expected for Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Wix.com’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.72). Wix.com posted earnings of ($0.54) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 27.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wix.com will report full year earnings of ($1.26) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.68) to ($0.24). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.29) to $0.28. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Wix.com.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The information services provider reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.35). The company had revenue of $328.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.80 million. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 14.03% and a negative return on equity of 94.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.80) earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on WIX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $290.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $200.00 to $162.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $156.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $215.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.53.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Wix.com by 16.2% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,576,976 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $505,009,000 after acquiring an additional 359,759 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Wix.com by 0.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 492,976 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $96,610,000 after acquiring an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Wix.com by 139.0% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after buying an additional 4,627 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Wix.com by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,872 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wix.com by 49.7% during the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 32,013 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,274,000 after purchasing an additional 10,626 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

WIX stock traded up $2.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $107.11. 1,152,985 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,246,177. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.26 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.40. Wix.com has a 1-year low of $70.70 and a 1-year high of $329.00.

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

