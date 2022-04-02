$0.53 EPS Expected for Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) will report $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Vermilion Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.67. Vermilion Energy reported earnings of ($0.11) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 581.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vermilion Energy will report full year earnings of $3.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.74. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $3.04. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Vermilion Energy.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.32. Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 55.40% and a return on equity of 13.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$27.50 to C$32.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$30.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$34.00 to C$33.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vermilion Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Vermilion Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Vermilion Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Vermilion Energy by 6,772.0% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,872 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 6,772 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Vermilion Energy by 21.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,011 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vermilion Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.55% of the company’s stock.

VET traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,642,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,615,577. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Vermilion Energy has a 1 year low of $5.51 and a 1 year high of $23.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.86 and its 200-day moving average is $13.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.047 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.37%.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

