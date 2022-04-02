$1.08 EPS Expected for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) This Quarter

Analysts expect Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXYGet Rating) to announce earnings per share of $1.08 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.25 and the lowest is $0.94. Occidental Petroleum posted earnings of ($0.15) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 820%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum will report full year earnings of $5.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $9.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $7.58. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Occidental Petroleum.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXYGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.40. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 31.13% and a net margin of 8.82%. The firm had revenue of $7.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.78) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 136.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OXY. Barclays increased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $44.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised Occidental Petroleum from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.35.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total value of $1,144,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Vicki A. Hollub bought 14,191 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.24 per share, with a total value of $798,101.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,198,000. BOKF NA increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 114,375 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after acquiring an additional 11,776 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 30,705 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 6,213 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 24,342 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 8,547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock traded up $1.37 on Friday, hitting $58.11. 21,019,029 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,956,438. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.06. The company has a market capitalization of $54.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Occidental Petroleum has a one year low of $21.62 and a one year high of $63.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This is a boost from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

About Occidental Petroleum (Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

Earnings History and Estimates for Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY)

