$1.08 EPS Expected for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) This Quarter

Analysts expect Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of $1.08 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.25 and the lowest is $0.94. Occidental Petroleum posted earnings of ($0.15) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 820%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum will report full year earnings of $5.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $9.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $7.58. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Occidental Petroleum.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.40. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 31.13% and a net margin of 8.82%. The firm had revenue of $7.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.78) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 136.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OXY. Barclays increased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $44.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised Occidental Petroleum from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.35.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total value of $1,144,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Vicki A. Hollub bought 14,191 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.24 per share, with a total value of $798,101.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,198,000. BOKF NA increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 114,375 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after acquiring an additional 11,776 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 30,705 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 6,213 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 24,342 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 8,547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock traded up $1.37 on Friday, hitting $58.11. 21,019,029 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,956,438. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.06. The company has a market capitalization of $54.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Occidental Petroleum has a one year low of $21.62 and a one year high of $63.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This is a boost from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

