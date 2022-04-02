$1.14 Billion in Sales Expected for Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN – Get Rating) to announce sales of $1.14 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Garmin’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.18 billion and the lowest is $1.09 billion. Garmin reported sales of $1.07 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Garmin will report full year sales of $5.48 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.46 billion to $5.50 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $5.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.90 billion to $6.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Garmin.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Garmin in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of Garmin stock opened at $116.11 on Friday. Garmin has a 52-week low of $106.66 and a 52-week high of $178.80.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

