$1.24 Billion in Sales Expected for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) will announce $1.24 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Pool’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.15 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.31 billion. Pool reported sales of $1.06 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Pool will report full year sales of $6.27 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.25 billion to $6.30 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $6.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.68 billion to $6.93 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Pool.

Get Pool alerts:

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The specialty retailer reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.59 million. Pool had a return on equity of 70.81% and a net margin of 12.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 EPS.

POOL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $594.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $519.00 price objective on shares of Pool in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Pool from $555.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Pool in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Pool in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pool currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $559.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in POOL. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Pool by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,902 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Pool during the 3rd quarter worth $2,300,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Pool by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 196,823 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $85,502,000 after purchasing an additional 6,567 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Pool by 101.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,002 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Pool by 185.0% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 55,472 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $24,098,000 after purchasing an additional 36,008 shares during the period. 91.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:POOL traded up $2.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $425.03. 418,381 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,608. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $454.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $492.94. The company has a market cap of $17.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Pool has a 12-month low of $351.87 and a 12-month high of $582.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.03%.

Pool Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pool (POOL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.