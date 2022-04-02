$1.64 Earnings Per Share Expected for Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) to report $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Equitable’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.90 and the lowest is $1.53. Equitable reported earnings per share of $1.13 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Equitable will report full-year earnings of $6.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.55 to $7.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $7.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.40 to $7.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Equitable.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.03. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Equitable from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Equitable to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Equitable from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays raised their price target on Equitable from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Equitable from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.09.

In other news, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $498,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nick Lane sold 25,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total value of $810,852.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 138,725 shares of company stock worth $4,572,222. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Equitable by 714.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Equitable by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Equitable by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Equitable by 2.6% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Equitable by 1.6% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 26,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. 91.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:EQH traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.85. 2,582,338 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,590,644. The firm has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.57. Equitable has a 52 week low of $27.53 and a 52 week high of $37.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.15%.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

