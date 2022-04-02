$1.93 Billion in Sales Expected for Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) will report sales of $1.93 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Science Applications International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.90 billion and the highest is $1.96 billion. Science Applications International posted sales of $1.88 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Science Applications International will report full year sales of $7.47 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.45 billion to $7.50 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $7.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.58 billion to $7.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Science Applications International.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 25.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SAIC shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.86.

In related news, Director Timothy J. Mayopoulos sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total transaction of $325,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Steven G. Mahon sold 4,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.03, for a total transaction of $376,135.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,402 shares of company stock valued at $1,288,520. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Science Applications International in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Science Applications International by 208.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 345 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Science Applications International in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Science Applications International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Science Applications International by 80,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 803 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Science Applications International stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $92.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 462,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,259. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 0.79. Science Applications International has a 12 month low of $78.10 and a 12 month high of $96.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.93.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.03%.

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include engineering, technology integration, maintenance of ground and maritime systems, logistics, training and simulation, operation and program support services, and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

