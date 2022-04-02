10,344 Shares in Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) Bought by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. T Ventures Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in Skillz by 2.1% in the third quarter. T Ventures Management Co Ltd. now owns 14,091,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,378,000 after purchasing an additional 287,596 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Skillz by 125.9% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 14,055,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,023,000 after acquiring an additional 7,832,795 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Skillz by 1.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,987,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,895,000 after acquiring an additional 196,124 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Skillz by 2.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,039,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,848,000 after acquiring an additional 69,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Skillz by 190.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,714,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124,737 shares during the last quarter. 45.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Skillz alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on SKLZ. Wedbush cut their target price on Skillz from $25.00 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup cut their target price on Skillz from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Skillz from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Skillz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Skillz from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Skillz has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.36.

In related news, Director Jerome Leon Bruckheimer acquired 101,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.46 per share, with a total value of $248,988.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Harry Sloan acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.27 per share, for a total transaction of $227,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 27.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SKLZ stock opened at $2.97 on Friday. Skillz Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.07 and a fifty-two week high of $24.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 6.80 and a current ratio of 6.80. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 1.82.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.11). Skillz had a negative net margin of 47.22% and a negative return on equity of 37.99%. The firm had revenue of $108.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Skillz Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Skillz Profile (Get Rating)

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Skillz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skillz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.