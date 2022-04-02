$110.02 Million in Sales Expected for Park National Co. (NYSE:PRK) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Park National Co. (NYSE:PRK – Get Rating) will announce $110.02 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Park National’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $108.10 million to $111.87 million. Park National reported sales of $114.82 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Park National will report full year sales of $452.64 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $449.30 million to $456.23 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $471.28 million, with estimates ranging from $465.40 million to $479.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Park National.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Park National in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE PRK opened at $131.07 on Friday. Park National has a fifty-two week low of $108.51 and a fifty-two week high of $145.33.

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in small and medium population areas. The company offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services for individual customers.

