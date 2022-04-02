1,109 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO) Bought by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPMO. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 158.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $392,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 97.7% during the fourth quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 7,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 3,736 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPMO opened at $61.22 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $52.51 and a 1 year high of $65.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.18.

