11,913 Shares in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Bought by Stevens Capital Management LP

Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,913 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 1.6% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 39,002 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 2.0% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,695 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.8% in the third quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 37,112 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.8% in the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 82,947 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.5% in the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,160 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total value of $27,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.27.

NYSE:KMI opened at $19.22 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.66. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $15.01 and a one year high of $19.29. The firm has a market cap of $43.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a PEG ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.94.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.62%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 138.46%.

Kinder Morgan Profile (Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.