121 Shares in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Bought by McDonald Partners LLC

McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 121 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optimal Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.3% in the third quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,262 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,037,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Danaher by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 2,178 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank boosted its holdings in Danaher by 0.6% during the third quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 5,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc boosted its holdings in Danaher by 4.3% during the third quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 864 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hyman Charles D boosted its holdings in Danaher by 0.5% during the third quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 6,626 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on DHR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $334.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $344.00 to $302.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $333.40.

Shares of DHR traded down $1.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $291.69. The company had a trading volume of 3,331,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,028,556. The firm has a market cap of $208.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.84, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $278.37 and a 200-day moving average of $298.63. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $224.77 and a 12 month high of $333.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 18.87%. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 11.60%.

In related news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total value of $1,577,256.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 20,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.24, for a total transaction of $5,849,701.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

