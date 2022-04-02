1,256 Shares in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Bought by Regentatlantic Capital LLC

Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLT. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 36,895.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,022,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $267,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,413 shares during the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $189,408,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 90.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 811,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $212,068,000 after purchasing an additional 385,038 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 169.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 439,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,833,000 after purchasing an additional 276,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,978,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $778,213,000 after purchasing an additional 163,153 shares during the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

NYSE FLT opened at $249.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $237.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $239.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.32. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $200.78 and a one year high of $295.36.

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $802.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.85 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 29.63% and a return on equity of 32.65%. FLEETCOR Technologies’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.92 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 14.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FLT. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $304.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $304.38.

About FLEETCOR Technologies (Get Rating)

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.