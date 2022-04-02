1,341,671 Shares in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Bought by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,341,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $108,822,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty during the third quarter valued at $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty during the fourth quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

REXR stock opened at $77.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.63, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.85. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.42 and a fifty-two week high of $81.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Rexford Industrial Realty ( NYSE:REXR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 28.36% and a return on equity of 3.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. This is an increase from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 157.50%.

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 11,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total value of $827,452.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

REXR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.80.

About Rexford Industrial Realty (Get Rating)

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013, and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.