$175.82 Million in Sales Expected for Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT – Get Rating) will report sales of $175.82 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ecovyst’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $171.77 million to $178.00 million. Ecovyst reported sales of $126.60 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ecovyst will report full-year sales of $739.51 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $732.80 million to $744.22 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $788.42 million, with estimates ranging from $773.10 million to $819.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ecovyst.

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Ecovyst had a positive return on equity of 7.23% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $170.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BWS Financial assumed coverage on Ecovyst in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Ecovyst from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ecovyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Ecovyst from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ecovyst currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.04.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ecovyst in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,594,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Ecovyst during the 3rd quarter worth $717,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecovyst in the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecovyst in the 3rd quarter worth about $357,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Ecovyst in the 3rd quarter worth about $436,000. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ecovyst stock opened at $11.77 on Friday. Ecovyst has a 12 month low of $9.12 and a 12 month high of $17.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.63 and its 200-day moving average is $10.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.02 and a beta of 0.82.

Ecovyst Inc provides specialty catalysts and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Ecoservices and Catalyst Technologies. The Ecoservices segment offers sulfuric acid recycling services for production of alkylate for refineries; and virgin sulfuric acid for mining, water treatment, and industrial applications.

