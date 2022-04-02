1,840 Shares in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Bought by Everence Capital Management Inc.

Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SEDG. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the third quarter worth $177,212,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 116.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 632,223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $167,678,000 after buying an additional 339,650 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 721,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $191,393,000 after buying an additional 271,592 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 106.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 429,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,734,000 after buying an additional 221,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 647.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 205,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,595,000 after buying an additional 178,365 shares in the last quarter. 71.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SEDG. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $365.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $329.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $210.00 to $184.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $365.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $305.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $347.36.

NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $322.83 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $283.57 and its 200 day moving average is $293.78. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $199.33 and a fifty-two week high of $389.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.05 billion, a PE ratio of 105.16, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.26.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.21. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 8.61%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 6,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.84, for a total value of $2,104,744.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.79, for a total value of $2,797,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,214 shares of company stock worth $14,431,566. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About SolarEdge Technologies (Get Rating)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.