1MillionNFTs (1MIL) Trading 8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

1MillionNFTs (1MIL) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. Over the last week, 1MillionNFTs has traded up 8% against the US dollar. One 1MillionNFTs coin can now be bought for about $0.55 or 0.00001182 BTC on exchanges. 1MillionNFTs has a market cap of $65,616.36 and $65,518.00 worth of 1MillionNFTs was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002163 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.10 or 0.00049948 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,471.12 or 0.07504123 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,198.89 or 0.99876226 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.44 or 0.00046340 BTC.

1MillionNFTs Profile

1MillionNFTs’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,000 coins. 1MillionNFTs’ official Twitter account is @1millionnft

1MillionNFTs Coin Trading

