1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) Short Interest Up 32.3% in March

1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 254,800 shares, an increase of 32.3% from the February 28th total of 192,600 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 42,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days.

NASDAQ SRCE opened at $46.39 on Friday. 1st Source has a 52-week low of $41.19 and a 52-week high of $52.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.76 and a 200-day moving average of $48.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.08). 1st Source had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 33.40%. The business had revenue of $83.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that 1st Source will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. 1st Source’s dividend payout ratio is 26.44%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 1st Source from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of 1st Source in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, Director Daniel B. Fitzpatrick purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.69 per share, for a total transaction of $48,690.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 19.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in 1st Source by 68.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in 1st Source by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in 1st Source by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 10,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in 1st Source by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in 1st Source by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

1st Source Corporation operates as the bank holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance products to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

