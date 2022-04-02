$2.30 Billion in Sales Expected for Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) will announce $2.30 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Avery Dennison’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.26 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.33 billion. Avery Dennison posted sales of $2.05 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avery Dennison will report full-year sales of $9.25 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.21 billion to $9.33 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $9.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.57 billion to $10.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Avery Dennison.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 42.63% and a net margin of 8.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.27 EPS.

AVY has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $232.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $227.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.36.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. grew its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 5.2% during the third quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 98,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,377,000 after acquiring an additional 4,873 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 5.6% during the third quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 9,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 15,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,420,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in Avery Dennison by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 56,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,757,000 after buying an additional 5,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in Avery Dennison by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 41,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,647,000 after buying an additional 13,690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AVY traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $175.04. The stock had a trading volume of 715,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,260. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.12. The company has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.03. Avery Dennison has a twelve month low of $156.51 and a twelve month high of $229.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

