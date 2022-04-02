$20.45 Billion in Sales Expected for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) will announce sales of $20.45 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Archer-Daniels-Midland’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $17.91 billion to $22.73 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland posted sales of $18.89 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland will report full-year sales of $88.26 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $85.83 billion to $90.76 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $86.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $72.76 billion to $92.69 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Archer-Daniels-Midland.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.14. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $23.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ADM shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.29.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP Christopher M. Cuddy sold 40,101 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.49, for a total value of $3,107,426.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 268,249 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total transaction of $20,003,327.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 576,726 shares of company stock valued at $43,834,804. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Community Trust & Investment Co. increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 44,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter valued at $2,357,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 267.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 32,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after buying an additional 23,881 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 13.3% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 693,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,592,000 after buying an additional 81,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 43.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,671,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,298,000 after buying an additional 1,106,772 shares in the last quarter. 75.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ADM opened at $91.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $51.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.77. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a twelve month low of $56.91 and a twelve month high of $93.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.40%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile (Get Rating)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Archer-Daniels-Midland (ADM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.